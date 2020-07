Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 12/15/19 Newly Renovated | Near Schools & Major Businesses - Property Id: 174235



(Available December 15) Newly-renovated home in ideal location near schools and major businesses. Open concept floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout. Large windows, double sinks in bathrooms, and lots of extra storage make this the perfect family home! Please text for additional details - 949.981.6146

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174235p

Property Id 174235



(RLNE5291041)