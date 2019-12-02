Move in by 12-30 and prorated rent is FREE! Beautiful like new home in Lancaster ISD! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is ready for you to call it yours! Hardwood flooring in the main living areas. Open an d bright kitchen looks out to the living room perfect for entertaining! Beautiful cabinets and countertops. Fireplace in the living room for cozying up in the soon to be chilly months! Large grassy and private backyard. Also includes an upstairs loft or game room! Call to set up your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2104 Stonewood Drive have any available units?
2104 Stonewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 2104 Stonewood Drive have?
Some of 2104 Stonewood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Stonewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Stonewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.