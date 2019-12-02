2104 Stonewood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace game room

Move in by 12-30 and prorated rent is FREE! Beautiful like new home in Lancaster ISD! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is ready for you to call it yours! Hardwood flooring in the main living areas. Open an d bright kitchen looks out to the living room perfect for entertaining! Beautiful cabinets and countertops. Fireplace in the living room for cozying up in the soon to be chilly months! Large grassy and private backyard. Also includes an upstairs loft or game room! Call to set up your showing today!