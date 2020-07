Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub oven

What a charming home in a great subdivision! This property is available for immediate move in! It is a well laid out 3 bedroom with split bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a formal dining area. The huge living room and back yard make entertaining a breeze. Master with separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet. This won't last long! Owner pays HOA.