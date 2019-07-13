All apartments in Lancaster
155 Aspen St

155 Aspen Street · No Longer Available
Location

155 Aspen Street, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Adorable, updated 3BR-1.5BA-1GA Lancaster home. Awesome galley kitchen with an abundance of cabinets. Bathrooms are completely updated with designer ceramic tile - beautiful!

Large corner lot with many mature shade trees in the front and back yard. Fenced in back yard and covered patio - great for families, children and pets.

Walking distance to schools, Lancaster Recreation Center and Community Park, and public library. Close to Cedar Valley College, wide variety of restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-20 and I-35E

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

