155 Aspen St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable, updated 3BR-1.5BA-1GA Lancaster home. Awesome galley kitchen with an abundance of cabinets. Bathrooms are completely updated with designer ceramic tile - beautiful!



Large corner lot with many mature shade trees in the front and back yard. Fenced in back yard and covered patio - great for families, children and pets.



Walking distance to schools, Lancaster Recreation Center and Community Park, and public library. Close to Cedar Valley College, wide variety of restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-20 and I-35E