1438 Warwick Drive

Updated big 5 bedroom home with lot of privacy , corner lot and big back yard and side yard with fence in Lancaster ISD. 2.5 bathrooms and big 2 living areas in this large family home. Brand new wood flooring throughout the house and Fresh paint all over the house. The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and attached bathroom. House has brand new AC and water softener. The bath comes with stand-in shower, a tub and 2 sinks. Open floor plan with corner fireplace in family room. The home is located in a great neighborhood that is perfect for kids and where there is plenty of shopping and restaurants!