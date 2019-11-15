All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 1438 Warwick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
1438 Warwick Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

1438 Warwick Drive

1438 Warwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1438 Warwick Drive, Lancaster, TX 75134
Wellington Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated big 5 bedroom home with lot of privacy , corner lot and big back yard and side yard with fence in Lancaster ISD. 2.5 bathrooms and big 2 living areas in this large family home. Brand new wood flooring throughout the house and Fresh paint all over the house. The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and attached bathroom. House has brand new AC and water softener. The bath comes with stand-in shower, a tub and 2 sinks. Open floor plan with corner fireplace in family room. The home is located in a great neighborhood that is perfect for kids and where there is plenty of shopping and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Warwick Drive have any available units?
1438 Warwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1438 Warwick Drive have?
Some of 1438 Warwick Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Warwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Warwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Warwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1438 Warwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1438 Warwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1438 Warwick Drive offers parking.
Does 1438 Warwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Warwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Warwick Drive have a pool?
No, 1438 Warwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Warwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1438 Warwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Warwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 Warwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 Warwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1438 Warwick Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District