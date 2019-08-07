1373 Oakbluff Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146 Meadow Creek
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE IN LANCASTER. FENCED YARD. FRESHLY PAINTED. NEWISH CARPET. ATTACHED GARAGE. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS. ONE YEAR LEASE. $1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT. $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. PETS OKAY WITH OWNER APPROVAL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1373 Oakbluff Drive have any available units?
1373 Oakbluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1373 Oakbluff Drive have?
Some of 1373 Oakbluff Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1373 Oakbluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1373 Oakbluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1373 Oakbluff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1373 Oakbluff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1373 Oakbluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1373 Oakbluff Drive offers parking.
Does 1373 Oakbluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1373 Oakbluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1373 Oakbluff Drive have a pool?
No, 1373 Oakbluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1373 Oakbluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1373 Oakbluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1373 Oakbluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1373 Oakbluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1373 Oakbluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1373 Oakbluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
