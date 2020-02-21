All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated February 21 2020 at 12:19 PM

1250 Nancy Lane

1250 Nancy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Nancy Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1196215?source=marketing

Beautiful two story house in Lancaster. Lots of windows for great natural light. 1250 Nancy features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms and one half bath. The spacious kitchen has tile flooring, an eat in area, and a breakfast bar. Large, double basin kitchen sink, and a big pantry. The laundry room is off of the kitchen and has space for extra storage.

Family room is directly off of the kitchen and has a tile framed, wood burning fireplace as the focal point, and a ceiling fan to help keep cool. The family room has a door which leads out to the fully fenced backyard.

All four bedrooms are located upstairs, as well as an extra play or study space. All bedrooms have great closet space. The master bedroom is located at the end of the hallway and has an en suite bathroom with double sinks, a shower and a tub, and two walk in closets. Two car garage.

Near Belt Line Elementary, Lancaster Middle & Lancaster High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Nancy Lane have any available units?
1250 Nancy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1250 Nancy Lane have?
Some of 1250 Nancy Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Nancy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Nancy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Nancy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Nancy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Nancy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Nancy Lane offers parking.
Does 1250 Nancy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Nancy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Nancy Lane have a pool?
No, 1250 Nancy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Nancy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1250 Nancy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Nancy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Nancy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Nancy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Nancy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
