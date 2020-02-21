1250 Nancy Lane

Amenities

Beautiful two story house in Lancaster. Lots of windows for great natural light. 1250 Nancy features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms and one half bath. The spacious kitchen has tile flooring, an eat in area, and a breakfast bar. Large, double basin kitchen sink, and a big pantry. The laundry room is off of the kitchen and has space for extra storage.



Family room is directly off of the kitchen and has a tile framed, wood burning fireplace as the focal point, and a ceiling fan to help keep cool. The family room has a door which leads out to the fully fenced backyard.



All four bedrooms are located upstairs, as well as an extra play or study space. All bedrooms have great closet space. The master bedroom is located at the end of the hallway and has an en suite bathroom with double sinks, a shower and a tub, and two walk in closets. Two car garage.



Near Belt Line Elementary, Lancaster Middle & Lancaster High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



