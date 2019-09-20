1222 Oakbluff Drive

Amenities
It's Ready to View! This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath offers a very LARGE first bedroom with walk in closet. Upgrades include:
New flooring and carpet throughout
Stainless Steel & Black Stove
Stainless Steel Microwave
Ceramic Tile in Kitchen & Dinning
New Ceiling Fans
Updated Cabinets
Fenced backyard lined with privacy trees, perfect for those outdoor occasions!
Back parking with access to garage and much more!
Easy access to I-20, I-35, Loop 12 & Hwy 67. Close to shopping and minutes from schools. Playground and basketball court within walking distance.
Inquire today- this one will go quickly.
***This is a pet friendly home with a $25 per month pet rent, per pet. Income must be 3 times the rent. No felonies or eviction for 10 years.***