1222 Oakbluff Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

It's Ready to View! This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath offers a very LARGE first bedroom with walk in closet. Upgrades include:

New flooring and carpet throughout

Stainless Steel & Black Stove

Stainless Steel Microwave

Ceramic Tile in Kitchen & Dinning

New Ceiling Fans

Updated Cabinets

Fenced backyard lined with privacy trees, perfect for those outdoor occasions!

Back parking with access to garage and much more!



Easy access to I-20, I-35, Loop 12 & Hwy 67. Close to shopping and minutes from schools. Playground and basketball court within walking distance.



Inquire today- this one will go quickly.



***This is a pet friendly home with a $25 per month pet rent, per pet. Income must be 3 times the rent. No felonies or eviction for 10 years.***