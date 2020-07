Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Swing by and check out this newly updated three bedroom, two bath home with plenty of yard to run around! Also included is a two car garage, wood burning fireplace, and convenient access to all highways 635, 35E, and 45. New paint, new flooring and all the above! Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage pulled from tax records. To apply, please reach out to agent directly.