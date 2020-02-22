All apartments in Lancaster
1113 Lyle St
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:59 PM

1113 Lyle St

1113 Lyle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Lyle Street, Lancaster, TX 75134
Cedardale Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
The location is ideal, just south of 20 in Lancaster on over an acre. This affordable home features a 2 bedroom and 1 bath layout with all appliances included. HUGE backyard that goes on forever! Great for entertaining. Well established area built in the 50's. Washer/dryer/fridge/microwave/stove included. 1 or 2-year lease only.Rent: $1,100.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Dallas for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Lyle St have any available units?
1113 Lyle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1113 Lyle St have?
Some of 1113 Lyle St's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Lyle St currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Lyle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Lyle St pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Lyle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1113 Lyle St offer parking?
No, 1113 Lyle St does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Lyle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Lyle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Lyle St have a pool?
No, 1113 Lyle St does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Lyle St have accessible units?
No, 1113 Lyle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Lyle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Lyle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Lyle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 Lyle St does not have units with air conditioning.

