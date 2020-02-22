1113 Lyle St

Amenities

in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

The location is ideal, just south of 20 in Lancaster on over an acre. This affordable home features a 2 bedroom and 1 bath layout with all appliances included. HUGE backyard that goes on forever! Great for entertaining. Well established area built in the 50's. Washer/dryer/fridge/microwave/stove included. 1 or 2-year lease only.Rent: $1,100.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Dallas for the market and find your property.