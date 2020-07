Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Your dream home is now available! Amazing 2 story home with all the trimmings. Kitchen features light Oak cabinets, granite counter tops and black on black appliances. Appliance package includes a range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master includes a dual sink vanity, garden tub and a separate shower, plus over sized room. Make sure to schedule your tour today!