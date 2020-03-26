All apartments in Lancaster
1030 April Showers Lane

1030 April Showers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1030 April Showers Lane, Lancaster, TX 75134
Meadowview

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
TONS OF ROOM IN THIS HOME. Home is 3bed with study, 2.5 bath with 2 family rooms. Wood laminate flooring downstairs. Huge backyard with plenty of room. Master bedroom is downstairs. You need to come see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 April Showers Lane have any available units?
1030 April Showers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 1030 April Showers Lane have?
Some of 1030 April Showers Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 April Showers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1030 April Showers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 April Showers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1030 April Showers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 1030 April Showers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1030 April Showers Lane offers parking.
Does 1030 April Showers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 April Showers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 April Showers Lane have a pool?
No, 1030 April Showers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1030 April Showers Lane have accessible units?
No, 1030 April Showers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 April Showers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 April Showers Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 April Showers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 April Showers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

