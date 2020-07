Amenities

Location, Location, Location!! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex has fenced in small yard. Lrg open kitchen with island and extra long counter could be used as brkfst bar just needs bar stools. FRIDGE INCLUDED! New paint and laminate wood flooring. This property is ready to be moved into today! Close to Cedar Valley College and Lancaster Community Park.