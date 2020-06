Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex available! - This cozy and quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage duplex is the perfect place to call home. Inside boasts beautiful, stained concrete floors, all electric appliances (refrigerator not included), washer/dryer connections, and ceiling fans throughout to keep you cool on those hot Texas summer days! The fenced in backyard is just right for your family pet to play! Call today for more information.



(RLNE5756470)