Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:12 PM

6721 Lakeside Drive

6721 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6721 Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home on large lot with mature trees. Quiet neighborhood with lots of trees and open spaces. 2-2-1 with two living areas, updated kitchen, brand new central air conditioning unit. Large fenced backyard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining, includes both a patio & a raised deck, and is open to a green belt area. Pets on case by case basis (NO CATS) with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
6721 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 6721 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 6721 Lakeside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6721 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6721 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6721 Lakeside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 6721 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6721 Lakeside Drive offers parking.
Does 6721 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6721 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
No, 6721 Lakeside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6721 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6721 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6721 Lakeside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6721 Lakeside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6721 Lakeside Drive has units with air conditioning.

