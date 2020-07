Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready! Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage, large tree shaded backyard with big open patio. Breakfast area off kitchen plus a formal dining or 2nd living area. Lots of storage throughout. Nice size washer dryer area plus extra storage in garage. Close to shopping, 820 and plenty of restaurants.

THIS IS A NO PET PROPERTY