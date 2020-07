Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

This adorable, charming home is ready for move-in! Crown molding throughout kitchen and dining room, offering amble amount of white cabinetry with nice vinyl. Very spacious master suite with access to the backyard, light and neutral colors and a built in vanity in the guest bathroom. Lots of windows bringing in natural light, make this home feel bright and airy. Don't miss out on this amazing deal!