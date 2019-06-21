All apartments in Lake Worth
4007 Pueblo
4007 Pueblo

4007 Pueblo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4007 Pueblo Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135
Lake Worth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New and waterfront on Lake Granbury! Very rare opportunity in this quiet location just outside of Fort Worth in the quaint community of Indian Harbor. This Gorgeous brand new home has 3 bedrooms, wood look Tile throughout, gorgeous granite, study with closet that could also be a 4th bedroom! The open floorplan features a large kitchen, walk in pantry, Oversized Island, Vaulted Ceilings, and designer fireplace! Perfect for entertaining and trees everywhere! Binds and fence to be installed. This gated waterfront community has a beautiful country feel, and is close to Historical Granbury, shopping, hiking, biking, DFW, highways,etc!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 Pueblo have any available units?
4007 Pueblo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 4007 Pueblo have?
Some of 4007 Pueblo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 Pueblo currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Pueblo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Pueblo pet-friendly?
No, 4007 Pueblo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 4007 Pueblo offer parking?
Yes, 4007 Pueblo offers parking.
Does 4007 Pueblo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 Pueblo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Pueblo have a pool?
No, 4007 Pueblo does not have a pool.
Does 4007 Pueblo have accessible units?
No, 4007 Pueblo does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Pueblo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4007 Pueblo has units with dishwashers.
Does 4007 Pueblo have units with air conditioning?
No, 4007 Pueblo does not have units with air conditioning.

