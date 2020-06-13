/
3 bedroom apartments
136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Dunlap, TX
127 Forest Glen Lane
127 Forest Glen Lane, Lake Dunlap, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1008 sqft
AVAILABLE MID JUNE 2020. HOME TUCKED AWAY ON CUL DE SAC IN RIVER BEND SUBDIVISION CLOSE TO LAKE DUNLAP AND EASY ACCESS TO IH-35. LAKE FRONT PARK FOR NEIGHBORHOOD. PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. (CASE BY CASE)
360 Placid Cove Drive
360 Placid Cove Drive, Lake Dunlap, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1064 sqft
Nestled in the towering trees. Home includes refrigerator, propane stove, dishwasher. There is a bonus room off of the living room, nice little area outside to entertain your guest and extra storage. Dogs only and owner must approve first
Results within 1 mile of Lake Dunlap
307 Rosalie
307 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
307 Rosalie Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3/2.5/2 Duplex Minutes from Shopping and Entertainment! - Spacious 3/2.
263 Sapphire
263 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
247 Sapphire
247 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
251 Sapphire
251 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
259 Sapphire
259 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
255 Sapphire
255 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
226 Topaz
226 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
Brand new Farm House Condo off of HWY 46 and Topaz. This home has a unique floor plan with living areas down stairs and all bedroom and two baths up stairs.
519 Divine Way
519 Divine Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 519 Divine Way in New Braunfels. View photos, descriptions and more!
258 Topaz
258 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
250 Topaz
250 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
254 Topaz
254 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
262 Topaz
262 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
907 Langesmill Drive
907 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1459 sqft
Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More! 3/2.
295 Rosalie
295 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
3 Weeks FREE! Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex with Island Kitchen and Tons of Amenities! Great Location! - 3 Weeks FREE Rent with 1 Year Lease! Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex with Island Kitchen and Tons of Amenities! Great Location - Close to IH 35 & Hwy 46 For Easy
2321 Brittany Grace
2321 Brittany Grace, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1641 sqft
Beautiful garden home in South Bank. This home has so much to offer. This home is a 3 bedroom 3 bath and backs up to the club house. Open bright kitchen, dining and living room with a wood burning fire place.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Dunlap
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1297 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1366 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
