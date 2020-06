Amenities

pet friendly pool dog park playground

Ready for immediate move-in! Located in River Bend Subdivision with river access, park/playground and community pool. This 2/2 bungalow has so much charm and comfort, lots of storage, fenced backyard and storage building. There is a small dog run in the backyard. Close to shopping, schools and approx. 3.25 mile to I-35.