738 River Oak Way

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is 1,734 square feet and has a 2 car garage. All hard flooring (no carpet) throughout the home. There is a linen closet for the guest bath, coat closet in entry hall, large pantry in kitchen, breakfast nook in kitchen, and formal dining room. The master bedroom has an oversized bathroom and huge walk-in closets with top rail for off-season clothing. This home is located across the street from a large field, .5 mile from the Denton rail trail spanning 16.7 miles, walking distance from River Oaks Park, Corinth Farms Park, 2 ponds, and Shady Shores Elementary School. Easy access to 35E and the Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge. Contact listing agent at (214) 686-8501 for showings & questions.