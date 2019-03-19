All apartments in Lake Dallas
738 River Oak Way
738 River Oak Way

738 River Oak Way · No Longer Available
Location

738 River Oak Way, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is 1,734 square feet and has a 2 car garage. All hard flooring (no carpet) throughout the home. There is a linen closet for the guest bath, coat closet in entry hall, large pantry in kitchen, breakfast nook in kitchen, and formal dining room. The master bedroom has an oversized bathroom and huge walk-in closets with top rail for off-season clothing. This home is located across the street from a large field, .5 mile from the Denton rail trail spanning 16.7 miles, walking distance from River Oaks Park, Corinth Farms Park, 2 ponds, and Shady Shores Elementary School. Easy access to 35E and the Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge. Contact listing agent at (214) 686-8501 for showings & questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 River Oak Way have any available units?
738 River Oak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 738 River Oak Way have?
Some of 738 River Oak Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 River Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
738 River Oak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 River Oak Way pet-friendly?
No, 738 River Oak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas.
Does 738 River Oak Way offer parking?
Yes, 738 River Oak Way offers parking.
Does 738 River Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 River Oak Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 River Oak Way have a pool?
No, 738 River Oak Way does not have a pool.
Does 738 River Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 738 River Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 738 River Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 River Oak Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 738 River Oak Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 River Oak Way does not have units with air conditioning.

