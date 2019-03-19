All apartments in Lake Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

330 Bluewood Lane

330 Bluewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

330 Bluewood Lane, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Beautifully RENOVATED 1996 build featuring TWO MASTER BEDROOMS downstairs with TWO FULL BATHS. Fresh paint throughout with new wood looking tile flooring downstairs & new carpet upstairs. The bathrooms SPARKLE with new tile showers, jetted tub in one master, new cabinets & counter tops in baths. The kitchen RE-IMAGINED with ALL NEW CABINETS, new appliances, quartz counter tops, beautiful back splash & pendant lights over the new island. The living room, game room & bedrooms come with remote controlled ceiling fans. New sod in front & backyard. 6th bedroom could be used as an office. This is the perfect home for the growing family located close to schools, minutes from parks, Lake Lewisville & I 35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Bluewood Lane have any available units?
330 Bluewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 330 Bluewood Lane have?
Some of 330 Bluewood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Bluewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
330 Bluewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Bluewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 330 Bluewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas.
Does 330 Bluewood Lane offer parking?
No, 330 Bluewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 330 Bluewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Bluewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Bluewood Lane have a pool?
No, 330 Bluewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 330 Bluewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 330 Bluewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Bluewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Bluewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Bluewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Bluewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

