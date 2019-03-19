330 Bluewood Lane

Amenities
Beautifully RENOVATED 1996 build featuring TWO MASTER BEDROOMS downstairs with TWO FULL BATHS. Fresh paint throughout with new wood looking tile flooring downstairs & new carpet upstairs. The bathrooms SPARKLE with new tile showers, jetted tub in one master, new cabinets & counter tops in baths. The kitchen RE-IMAGINED with ALL NEW CABINETS, new appliances, quartz counter tops, beautiful back splash & pendant lights over the new island. The living room, game room & bedrooms come with remote controlled ceiling fans. New sod in front & backyard. 6th bedroom could be used as an office. This is the perfect home for the growing family located close to schools, minutes from parks, Lake Lewisville & I 35.