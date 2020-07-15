All apartments in Lago Vista
5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23

5801 Thunderbird Street · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Thunderbird Street, Lago Vista, TX 78645

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 Available 08/15/20 5801 Thunderbird Rd. , Unit B23 Lago Vista TX 78645 - You'll feel right at home in this cottage-like condo located on the second floor of this cozy 23 unit community! Wood like flooring & tile --no carpet! Remodeled kitchen cabinets w/ soft close drawers & plenty of counter space. Upgraded finishes throughout + walk in closet w/ built in shelving in the master. Take a splash in the community pool just a few steps away on a hot Summer day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 have any available units?
5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lago Vista, TX.
What amenities does 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 have?
Some of 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 is pet friendly.
Does 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 offer parking?
No, 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 does not offer parking.
Does 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 have a pool?
Yes, 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 has a pool.
Does 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 have accessible units?
No, 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 does not have units with air conditioning.
