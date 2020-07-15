Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 Available 08/15/20 5801 Thunderbird Rd. , Unit B23 Lago Vista TX 78645 - You'll feel right at home in this cottage-like condo located on the second floor of this cozy 23 unit community! Wood like flooring & tile --no carpet! Remodeled kitchen cabinets w/ soft close drawers & plenty of counter space. Upgraded finishes throughout + walk in closet w/ built in shelving in the master. Take a splash in the community pool just a few steps away on a hot Summer day!



(RLNE4242544)