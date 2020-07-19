180 Mood Lake Drive

Amenities

Kyle: Southlake Ranch: 3BD 2.5BA House for Rent. - Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home, Approx 1835 sqft of living space. Open and bright layout with covered patio. Close to schools, entertainment, and shopping. Easy access to Seton Medical center, 20 minutes to downtown Austin or San Marcos. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



(RLNE3367883)