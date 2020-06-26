All apartments in Kyle
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

100 Northern Flicker Street

100 Northern Flicker Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 Northern Flicker Street, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4/2.5/2 two story with office on oversized corner lot! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Beautiful 4/2.5/2 two story with office on oversized corner lot, Hard tile on 1st floor, Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances, Spacious utility room/pantry which includes washer and dryer, Master suite w/ garden tub & separate walk in shower, All bedrooms up, Covered patio, Large privacy fence back yard.

(RLNE5074221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

