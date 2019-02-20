All apartments in Krum
Find more places like 401 W Britton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Krum, TX
/
401 W Britton Street
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

401 W Britton Street

401 West Britton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Krum
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

401 West Britton Street, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE-IN READY! This Country Charm in the heart of Krum is 2 stories and has been recently updated w new carpet, paint, ceiling fans, window units and kitchen w new countertops, stainless steel gas range-oven, and dishwasher. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom downstairs. 1 bedroom and full bath upstairs. Separate utility room is oversized-could be used for extra storage or an extra refrigerator-freezer. The large fenced back yard has a huge burr oak tree and provides alot of shade for the kids to play and for entertaining family and friends! It also has a storage shed for all of your yard equipment, toys, etc. Huge corner lot close to schools, restaurants and I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 W Britton Street have any available units?
401 W Britton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 401 W Britton Street have?
Some of 401 W Britton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 W Britton Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 W Britton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 W Britton Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 W Britton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 401 W Britton Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 W Britton Street offers parking.
Does 401 W Britton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 W Britton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 W Britton Street have a pool?
No, 401 W Britton Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 W Britton Street have accessible units?
No, 401 W Britton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 W Britton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 W Britton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 W Britton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 W Britton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd
Krum, TX 76249

Similar Pages

Krum 1 BedroomsKrum 2 Bedrooms
Krum Apartments with BalconyKrum Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Krum Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TX
Lewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District