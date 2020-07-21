1605 Santa Fe Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets playground microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground

Wow! Extremely well kept home with an amazing fenced in yard and covered patio. Open concept and split bedrooms. This neighborhood and location are awesome. Big open kitchen, nice master with garden tub and separate shower and big walk in closet. Great schools, close to everything. Great community with park, picnic area and playground. Walk to elementary. Feel the love, peace and happiness in this home. Great management team, great owner, just move in and be happy! Lovely one story that will not disappoint you. Wow, wow, wow! AVAILABLE NOW