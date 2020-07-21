All apartments in Krum
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

1605 Santa Fe Trail

1605 Santa Fe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Santa Fe Trail, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
playground
microwave
bathtub
Wow! Extremely well kept home with an amazing fenced in yard and covered patio. Open concept and split bedrooms. This neighborhood and location are awesome. Big open kitchen, nice master with garden tub and separate shower and big walk in closet. Great schools, close to everything. Great community with park, picnic area and playground. Walk to elementary. Feel the love, peace and happiness in this home. Great management team, great owner, just move in and be happy! Lovely one story that will not disappoint you. Wow, wow, wow! AVAILABLE NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Santa Fe Trail have any available units?
1605 Santa Fe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 1605 Santa Fe Trail have?
Some of 1605 Santa Fe Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Santa Fe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Santa Fe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Santa Fe Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Santa Fe Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 1605 Santa Fe Trail offer parking?
No, 1605 Santa Fe Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Santa Fe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Santa Fe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Santa Fe Trail have a pool?
No, 1605 Santa Fe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Santa Fe Trail have accessible units?
No, 1605 Santa Fe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Santa Fe Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Santa Fe Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Santa Fe Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Santa Fe Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
