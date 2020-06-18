4811 Dick Gordon Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed - 2 bath in Kirby. $1,350 monthly. - Beautifully remodeled home is 3 bedroom 2 bath in Kirby. This home has new int. & ext. paint, new flooring, fixtures and hardware throughout. Both bathrooms fully remodeled with a custom walk-in shower in master. French doors in living room lead to nice covered patio with a full privacy fence back yard and if this isn’t enough the house has a brand new roof and central HVAC inside and out. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown, 35 and 410.



(RLNE3784196)