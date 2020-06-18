All apartments in Kirby
Find more places like 4811 Dick Gordon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirby, TX
/
4811 Dick Gordon Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4811 Dick Gordon Dr

4811 Dick Gordon Drive · (210) 876-3019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4811 Dick Gordon Drive, Kirby, TX 78219
Springfield Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4811 Dick Gordon Dr · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1443 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed - 2 bath in Kirby. $1,350 monthly. - Beautifully remodeled home is 3 bedroom 2 bath in Kirby. This home has new int. & ext. paint, new flooring, fixtures and hardware throughout. Both bathrooms fully remodeled with a custom walk-in shower in master. French doors in living room lead to nice covered patio with a full privacy fence back yard and if this isn’t enough the house has a brand new roof and central HVAC inside and out. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown, 35 and 410.

(RLNE3784196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 Dick Gordon Dr have any available units?
4811 Dick Gordon Dr has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4811 Dick Gordon Dr have?
Some of 4811 Dick Gordon Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 Dick Gordon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4811 Dick Gordon Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 Dick Gordon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4811 Dick Gordon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4811 Dick Gordon Dr offer parking?
No, 4811 Dick Gordon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4811 Dick Gordon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4811 Dick Gordon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 Dick Gordon Dr have a pool?
No, 4811 Dick Gordon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4811 Dick Gordon Dr have accessible units?
No, 4811 Dick Gordon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 Dick Gordon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4811 Dick Gordon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4811 Dick Gordon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4811 Dick Gordon Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4811 Dick Gordon Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXOlmos Park, TXCibolo, TX
Timberwood Park, TXHelotes, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXCastroville, TXLakehills, TXWimberley, TXHondo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity