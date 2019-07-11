All apartments in Kirby
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

4102 Kirby Dr.

4102 Kirby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4102 Kirby Drive, Kirby, TX 78219
Kirby Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4102 Kirby Dr. San - Cute home. Great curb appeal and the back yard is even nicer. Feels bigger than the square footage. Wood floors with only the living room carpeted. Large kitchen has plenty of room. Near by dining area looks out to the screened porch and beautiful back yard with a mature shade tree. Storage shed in the back yard is great for storing a lawn mover and yard tools.

(RLNE4938238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 Kirby Dr. have any available units?
4102 Kirby Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirby, TX.
What amenities does 4102 Kirby Dr. have?
Some of 4102 Kirby Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 Kirby Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4102 Kirby Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 Kirby Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4102 Kirby Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4102 Kirby Dr. offer parking?
No, 4102 Kirby Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4102 Kirby Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4102 Kirby Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 Kirby Dr. have a pool?
No, 4102 Kirby Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4102 Kirby Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4102 Kirby Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 Kirby Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4102 Kirby Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4102 Kirby Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4102 Kirby Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
