Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4102 Kirby Dr. San - Cute home. Great curb appeal and the back yard is even nicer. Feels bigger than the square footage. Wood floors with only the living room carpeted. Large kitchen has plenty of room. Near by dining area looks out to the screened porch and beautiful back yard with a mature shade tree. Storage shed in the back yard is great for storing a lawn mover and yard tools.



