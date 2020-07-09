All apartments in Kerrville
1965 West Lane
1965 West Lane

1965 West Lane · (830) 459-1357
Location

1965 West Lane, Kerrville, TX 78028

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Maintenance free living in this attractive, quite, 55+ community! (ALL household members must be AT LEAST 55 YEARS OLD) Two bedroom / two bath home with large open living area that features high vaulted ceiling and sliding doors to the porch adjoining the tree covered common greenspace area. Well appointed kitchen with breakfast bar that flows into the dining area. Large bedrooms downstairs and upstairs gives you flexibility to choose the master bedroom with sliding glass doors to porches on both! Landlord pays HOA covering water, sewer, trash, & lawn care. Tenant pays electricity only. If you are looking for a peaceful living environment in a high quality neighborhood, this is your place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

