1965 West Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Maintenance free living in this attractive, quite, 55+ community! (ALL household members must be AT LEAST 55 YEARS OLD) Two bedroom / two bath home with large open living area that features high vaulted ceiling and sliding doors to the porch adjoining the tree covered common greenspace area. Well appointed kitchen with breakfast bar that flows into the dining area. Large bedrooms downstairs and upstairs gives you flexibility to choose the master bedroom with sliding glass doors to porches on both! Landlord pays HOA covering water, sewer, trash, & lawn care. Tenant pays electricity only. If you are looking for a peaceful living environment in a high quality neighborhood, this is your place!