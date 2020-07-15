319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W

Amenities

This Mediterranean inspired design is truly one of a kind. Elegant custom built home w/Extraordinary Craftsmanship features custom doors & scrolled iron work, stone columns,Travertine tile, arched entryways & large windows.The high ceilings & exposed wood beams adds warmth & Tuscan touches to formal dining room. Built-in wine bottle storage, wet bar & new wine refrigerator/cooler. Recent designer finishes to Chefs kitchen w/ granite counters, ornate back splash, stainless steel appliances, prep sink, dual ovens & gas stove. Living room has cozy gas start wood burning fireplace & doors that open onto the covered patio.This floor plan is perfect for easy entertaining both inside & outside w/designated cooking area & 2nd fireplace. Home is Very Family Friendly w/media room, game room or exercise room, 3 car garage & lots of storage.Upstairs terrace offers stunning views of the Texas Hill Country plus a bonus room great for 2nd office or play room. Master bd rm is large & spacious w/ luxurious master bath, granite his & hers vanities, walk-in stone shower & over sized jetted tub for soaking. Home is built w/8 inch Concrete Block to help withstand high winds