Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:01 AM

319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W

319 Cypress Estates Parkway West · (225) 276-1033
Location

319 Cypress Estates Parkway West, Kerr County, TX 78025

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
media room
This Mediterranean inspired design is truly one of a kind. Elegant custom built home w/Extraordinary Craftsmanship features custom doors & scrolled iron work, stone columns,Travertine tile, arched entryways & large windows.The high ceilings & exposed wood beams adds warmth & Tuscan touches to formal dining room. Built-in wine bottle storage, wet bar & new wine refrigerator/cooler. Recent designer finishes to Chefs kitchen w/ granite counters, ornate back splash, stainless steel appliances, prep sink, dual ovens & gas stove. Living room has cozy gas start wood burning fireplace & doors that open onto the covered patio.This floor plan is perfect for easy entertaining both inside & outside w/designated cooking area & 2nd fireplace. Home is Very Family Friendly w/media room, game room or exercise room, 3 car garage & lots of storage.Upstairs terrace offers stunning views of the Texas Hill Country plus a bonus room great for 2nd office or play room. Master bd rm is large & spacious w/ luxurious master bath, granite his & hers vanities, walk-in stone shower & over sized jetted tub for soaking. Home is built w/8 inch Concrete Block to help withstand high winds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W have any available units?
319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W have?
Some of 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W currently offering any rent specials?
319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W pet-friendly?
No, 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kerr County.
Does 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W offer parking?
Yes, 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W offers parking.
Does 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W have a pool?
No, 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W does not have a pool.
Does 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W have accessible units?
No, 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W does not have units with air conditioning.
