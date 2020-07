Amenities

Completely Remodeled DUPLEX! Updated kitchen with granite c-tops, SS sink, faucet, hardware. ALL NEW lighting, c.fans,door hrdware,and blinds thruout. Tile and Faux Wood Vinyl Plank Flooring. Baths updated with new tubs, cabinets, granite vanity tops,mirrors,hardware. Living area with wood burning fireplace. Fresh paint in and out. Available Now. NON-SMOKERS ONLY! NO Pets! NO SEC 8 accepted.