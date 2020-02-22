All apartments in Kennedale
Find more places like 422 W 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennedale, TX
/
422 W 4th Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

422 W 4th Street

422 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

422 West 4th Street, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A cute updated Townhome with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1 half bath. It has 2 car parking in the back. Updates include vinyl plank flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a beautiful back splash. The bathrooms have also been updated with granite. The water bill is included in the rent. NO Pets . Landlord will send Invitation to Transunion Smart Move after Applications are received. All Applicants over 18 years old must fill out application and Pay $40 Application fee through Transunion Smart Move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 W 4th Street have any available units?
422 W 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 422 W 4th Street have?
Some of 422 W 4th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 W 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
422 W 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 W 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 422 W 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennedale.
Does 422 W 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 422 W 4th Street offers parking.
Does 422 W 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 W 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 W 4th Street have a pool?
No, 422 W 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 422 W 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 422 W 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 422 W 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 W 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 422 W 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 W 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXMidlothian, TXHurst, TX
North Richland Hills, TXBenbrook, TXCedar Hill, TXSaginaw, TXWestworth Village, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXKeller, TXDuncanville, TXSouthlake, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District