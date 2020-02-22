422 W 4th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A cute updated Townhome with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1 half bath. It has 2 car parking in the back. Updates include vinyl plank flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a beautiful back splash. The bathrooms have also been updated with granite. The water bill is included in the rent. NO Pets . Landlord will send Invitation to Transunion Smart Move after Applications are received. All Applicants over 18 years old must fill out application and Pay $40 Application fee through Transunion Smart Move.