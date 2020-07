Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! - NEWLY UPDATED Charming 1 bed, 1 bath in Kennedale! This property features new vinyl wood flooring throughout the whole house! Galley style kitchen with appliances, including new range! HUGE walk-in closet in master. Plenty of parking available in front of the unit. Refrigerator included. Lawn care included! Water & Sewer included!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3456760)