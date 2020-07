Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Half duplex close to I-20 and 287 between Arlington and Fort Worth. Unit has washer and dryer, new HVAC, new dishwasher, new kitchen tile, new bathroom sinks and faucets, and new lighting in bathrooms and dining room. Carpet is like new. Large back yard with new center fence. Prospective tenant must have at least $3300 in verifiable income and must submit to credit check, criminal background check, and eviction records check.