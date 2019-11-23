107 Peachtree Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Now accepting housing assistance! (Section 8)

ALL CREDIT TYPES OK! No prior Evictions allowed. Water, Trash, Sewer & landscaping included; Tenants only pay for electricity. Conveniently located within Kennedale ISD with easy access to major city highways, this beautiful, 2 story, cozy apartment has been just remodeled featuring a full kitchen, dining area, living area and wood burning fireplace. Located on the end of a cul-de-sac with mature trees and plenty of parking this a perfect option for your next home! Existing appliances stay at no additional charge, includes Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher!

LANDLORD PAYS WATER AND LANDSCAPING