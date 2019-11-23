All apartments in Kennedale
Kennedale, TX
107 Peachtree Court
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:14 AM

107 Peachtree Court

107 Peachtree Court · No Longer Available
Location

107 Peachtree Court, Kennedale, TX 76060

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Now accepting housing assistance! (Section 8)
ALL CREDIT TYPES OK! No prior Evictions allowed. Water, Trash, Sewer & landscaping included; Tenants only pay for electricity. Conveniently located within Kennedale ISD with easy access to major city highways, this beautiful, 2 story, cozy apartment has been just remodeled featuring a full kitchen, dining area, living area and wood burning fireplace. Located on the end of a cul-de-sac with mature trees and plenty of parking this a perfect option for your next home! Existing appliances stay at no additional charge, includes Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher!
LANDLORD PAYS WATER AND LANDSCAPING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Peachtree Court have any available units?
107 Peachtree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennedale, TX.
What amenities does 107 Peachtree Court have?
Some of 107 Peachtree Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Peachtree Court currently offering any rent specials?
107 Peachtree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Peachtree Court pet-friendly?
No, 107 Peachtree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennedale.
Does 107 Peachtree Court offer parking?
Yes, 107 Peachtree Court offers parking.
Does 107 Peachtree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Peachtree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Peachtree Court have a pool?
No, 107 Peachtree Court does not have a pool.
Does 107 Peachtree Court have accessible units?
No, 107 Peachtree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Peachtree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Peachtree Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Peachtree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Peachtree Court does not have units with air conditioning.

