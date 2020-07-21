407 HANNAH LN

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Garden home in Tapatio Springs The Gardens! Sits up on a hill with the hill country surrounding you. Gated entry and close to the Tapatio Springs Country Club and golf Course. beautiful interior, 3 patios, Open floorplan with fireplace in livingroom , wetbar in family room,Wine ro0m! separate dining room, eat in kitchen, master down with luxurious Island does not masterbath, 2 bedrooms up with jack and jill baths, and a loft/study. Well maintained and artfully designed. No smoking.