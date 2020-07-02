18207 Fredericksburg Road

Amenities

This fully furnished two-bedroom, two bath condo is CHBO Certified and beautifully appointed. Its just fifteen minutes to the heart of downtown, San Antonio International Airport, and any one of four major shopping malls, in a quiet neighborhood fit for corporate tenants to the Alamo City.



This 1,204 square foot condo is found on a gated and beautifully landscaped property. Huge Oak trees are interspersed on a green landscape that also features a community pool and a dog park. A patio with a security door and the complexs 24/7 private security give you additional peace of mind, plus you get private covered parking. Inside youll find ebony hardwood floors and leather sofa seating combining with plantation shutters and crown molding to make for an elegant, high-end design style. A large flat screen TV is here to entertain with provided cable. Colonial wood furniture takes center stage, and neutral color schemes are complimented by a red accent wall in the four-seat formal dining room. The kitchens glossy black cabinetry and appliances shine under track lighting and atop a tiled floor; you need only drop your luggage to start cooking here. Need a recipe? Look one up via the high-speed internet. Theres even a small wet bar for a post dinner cocktail, which you can enjoy on the covered patio enclosed off the carport. The two bedrooms are well appointed with queen beds, lots of floor space, and a full complement of solid wood furniture for plenty of storage. The master has a walk-in closet. Both full bathrooms offer large showers. Another great feature is that you can leave the deep cleaning to the regular maid service and focus on work.



Speaking of work, visiting travel nurses will be just one block from a medical district that includes St. Lukes Baptist Hospital, Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital, University Hospital University Health System, and Methodist Hospital. If tech is your thing youve got Rackspace, the Southwest Research Institute and Appli