Kendall County, TX
18207 Fredericksburg Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18207 Fredericksburg Road

18207 Old Fredericksburg Road · No Longer Available
Location

18207 Old Fredericksburg Road, Kendall County, TX 78015

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
parking
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This fully furnished two-bedroom, two bath condo is CHBO Certified and beautifully appointed. Its just fifteen minutes to the heart of downtown, San Antonio International Airport, and any one of four major shopping malls, in a quiet neighborhood fit for corporate tenants to the Alamo City.

This 1,204 square foot condo is found on a gated and beautifully landscaped property. Huge Oak trees are interspersed on a green landscape that also features a community pool and a dog park. A patio with a security door and the complexs 24/7 private security give you additional peace of mind, plus you get private covered parking. Inside youll find ebony hardwood floors and leather sofa seating combining with plantation shutters and crown molding to make for an elegant, high-end design style. A large flat screen TV is here to entertain with provided cable. Colonial wood furniture takes center stage, and neutral color schemes are complimented by a red accent wall in the four-seat formal dining room. The kitchens glossy black cabinetry and appliances shine under track lighting and atop a tiled floor; you need only drop your luggage to start cooking here. Need a recipe? Look one up via the high-speed internet. Theres even a small wet bar for a post dinner cocktail, which you can enjoy on the covered patio enclosed off the carport. The two bedrooms are well appointed with queen beds, lots of floor space, and a full complement of solid wood furniture for plenty of storage. The master has a walk-in closet. Both full bathrooms offer large showers. Another great feature is that you can leave the deep cleaning to the regular maid service and focus on work.

Speaking of work, visiting travel nurses will be just one block from a medical district that includes St. Lukes Baptist Hospital, Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital, University Hospital University Health System, and Methodist Hospital. If tech is your thing youve got Rackspace, the Southwest Research Institute and Appli

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18207 Fredericksburg Road have any available units?
18207 Fredericksburg Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall County, TX.
What amenities does 18207 Fredericksburg Road have?
Some of 18207 Fredericksburg Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18207 Fredericksburg Road currently offering any rent specials?
18207 Fredericksburg Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18207 Fredericksburg Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 18207 Fredericksburg Road is pet friendly.
Does 18207 Fredericksburg Road offer parking?
Yes, 18207 Fredericksburg Road offers parking.
Does 18207 Fredericksburg Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18207 Fredericksburg Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18207 Fredericksburg Road have a pool?
Yes, 18207 Fredericksburg Road has a pool.
Does 18207 Fredericksburg Road have accessible units?
No, 18207 Fredericksburg Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18207 Fredericksburg Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 18207 Fredericksburg Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18207 Fredericksburg Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 18207 Fredericksburg Road does not have units with air conditioning.
