116 Timber Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony carport gym fireplace

APPROXIMATELY 2016 S.F. OF LIVING AREA IN THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH GREAT VIEWS. DECK, AND LARGE CARPORT ARE JUST SOME OF THE FEATURES OF THIS HOME. DON'T LET THE OUTSIDE FOOL YOU. YOU WILL BE SURPRISED WHEN YOU ENTER. LARGE OPEN SPACE, PRETTY KITCHEN, FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM AND EXTRA ROOM IN MASTER BEDROOM FOR OFFICE OR EXERCISE AREA. NEW FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM. DID I MENTION THE VIEW! APPLICATION REQUIRED ON EACH OCCUPANT 18 YEARS AND OLDER. $60 APP FEE. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.