Kendall County, TX
101 Milner Lane
Last updated July 21 2019 at 11:53 AM

101 Milner Lane

101 Milner Lane · No Longer Available
Location

101 Milner Lane, Kendall County, TX 78013
River Oaks

Amenities

ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
For Lease in Comfort, Texas. A large four bedroom, two bath home in the River Oaks area. This 1735 sq ft home sits on 2.08 acres; though not all of the land will be available for tenant use. The property is fenced and has plenty of privacy. Inside you'll find ceramic tile throughout, high ceilings and a great floor plan. The family room is open to the kitchen and dining area, and the bedrooms are enormous. River Oaks is a quiet neighborhood that is super convenient to IH-10, Boerne, and Fredericksburg. Comfort School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Milner Lane have any available units?
101 Milner Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall County, TX.
Is 101 Milner Lane currently offering any rent specials?
101 Milner Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Milner Lane pet-friendly?
No, 101 Milner Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall County.
Does 101 Milner Lane offer parking?
No, 101 Milner Lane does not offer parking.
Does 101 Milner Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Milner Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Milner Lane have a pool?
No, 101 Milner Lane does not have a pool.
Does 101 Milner Lane have accessible units?
No, 101 Milner Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Milner Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Milner Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Milner Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Milner Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
