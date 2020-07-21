101 Milner Lane

Amenities

For Lease in Comfort, Texas. A large four bedroom, two bath home in the River Oaks area. This 1735 sq ft home sits on 2.08 acres; though not all of the land will be available for tenant use. The property is fenced and has plenty of privacy. Inside you'll find ceramic tile throughout, high ceilings and a great floor plan. The family room is open to the kitchen and dining area, and the bedrooms are enormous. River Oaks is a quiet neighborhood that is super convenient to IH-10, Boerne, and Fredericksburg. Comfort School District.