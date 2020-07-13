153 Apartments for rent in Keller, TX with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
13 Units Available
Keller Town Center
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just steps from the Parks at Town Center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, and pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
29 Units Available
Keller Town Center
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
8 Units Available
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,661
1373 sqft
Onsite clubhouse features pool, gym, media center and gift wrapping station. 1-3 bedroom units have garden tubs, hardwood floors and full-size washers and dryers. Close to I-820, I-30W, Keller Place Mall and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary interiors with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, blocks from downtown Keller, TX. Near schools, parks with easy access to Highway 377 and North Fairway.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
17 Units Available
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Keller High School. Also close to numerous walking trails and parks. Each residence is equipped with kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Residents' amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa.
Results within 1 mile of Keller
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
15 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
36 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1492 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
75 Units Available
Villages of Woodland Springs
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1386 sqft
At Westhouse Apartment Flats, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Keller
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
100 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$933
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
35 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
60 Units Available
Quail Grove
Alleia Presidio
2028 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,207
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1471 sqft
We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of modern interior finishes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
50 Units Available
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
Our apartment features include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, full sized washer and dryer connections, and more! We offer a state-of-the-art fitness
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
989 sqft
Resort-style pool and hot tub. BUsiness center and shared library. Faux hardwood flooring, crown molding, two-tone paint. Immediate access to I-820.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1196 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,963
1388 sqft
Minutes from I-820 and close to Tarrant County Junior College. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community includes concierge service, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Watermark
150 Parish Ln, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1100 sqft
Minutes from I-114 and I-35, within a residential area. Spacious interiors with kitchen and bathroom upgrades. A resort-like pool, green space, and picnic area provided. Nine-foot ceilings, full-size appliances, and island kitchens provided.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
$
29 Units Available
Fossil
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
19 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
11 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,369
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,139
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
39 Units Available
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1419 sqft
Pet-friendly community located just off I-35W in North Fort Worth. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with wine racks, raised ceilings, built-in bookcases and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
$
81 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
32 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,096
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Fairway Bend
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$942
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Keller, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Keller apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

