21 Apartments for rent in Richmond, TX with move-in specials

$
19 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1525 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
$
24 Units Available
Palms at Cinco Ranch
23600 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1467 sqft
Prime location near Grand Parkway, close to La Centerra, Katy Mills Mall and CityCentre. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, Cycle Studio, Puptown dog park, tanning salon and more. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings and huge closets.
22 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
$
17 Units Available
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off the Grand Parkway and within minutes of George Bush Park, Energy Corridor, and numerous stores and restaurants. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in all units. Media room, gym and pool on site.
$
15 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
$
5 Units Available
Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property offers a quiet setting, with coffee bar, pool, gym and dog park. Yet its close proximity to the Grand Parkway provides easy access to Katy, Sugar Land and Cinco Ranch. 1-3 bedrooms units available.
$
129 Units Available
Haven at Bellaire
20220 Bellaire Boulevard, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1180 sqft
Now leasing for September move in! Come home to Haven at Bellaire, featuring brand-new apartments in Richmond, Texas! With one and two-bedroom floor plans, modern finishes and unparalleled amenities, you will find the ultimate living experience at
Results within 1 mile of Richmond
$
7 Units Available
Westwood Village
1217 Westwood Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
900 sqft
Granite countertops, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies. Dog and cat friendly. Clubhouse and gym. Tenants have access to pool, outdoor living space with pergola and playground.
$
7 Units Available
Briarstone
4719 Reading Rd, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
944 sqft
We invite you to discover Briarstone Apartment Homes, one of Rosenberg's premier apartment communities offering true value for your way of living.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
$
139 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1120 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
$
3 Units Available
Brookmore Hollow
810 Brooks Ave, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
849 sqft
Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplace and ceiling fans. Fenced-in pool area with dual pergolas for shade and relaxing. Community BBQ/grill and picnic area. Fitness center equipped with treadmills and stationary bike.
Results within 10 miles of Richmond
$
21 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1394 sqft
Modern apartments with wood floors, mosaic tile backsplashes, full-size washer/dryer and large closets. Community has an oasis pool, fitness center and professional management on-site.
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
$
27 Units Available
Cortland Seven Meadows
6800 Gaston Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway. Residences feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer and fans throughout. Fully equipped kitchens have granite counters and breakfast bar. Community pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
$
21 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
$
24 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
$
6 Units Available
Alief
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
$
24 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
ARIUM Park West
15155 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1464 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartments surrounded by towering palms, within walking distance of West Oaks Mall. This contemporary community boasts a movie theater, game room, volleyball court, and clubhouse. Luxurious, recently-renovated units have air conditioning and extra storage.
$
18 Units Available
Cortland Cinco Ranch
6207 Katy Gaston Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1419 sqft
A charming community by the water and the high school. Updated interiors with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops. Spacious layouts. On-site pool, fitness room and game room.
$
7 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Contact for Availability
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
Your search for a fantastic one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment in Katy is over. Broadstone Grand Parkway offers nine different floor plan options for apartment homes conveniently located in the heart of the city.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Richmond, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Richmond apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Richmond apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

