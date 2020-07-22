Apartment List
/
TX
/
justin
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Justin, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Justin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
314 W 6th Street
314 West 6th Street, Justin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1446 sqft
Immediate move in located in Northwest ISD. Fresh new paint and flooring ready for its new tenants.
Results within 5 miles of Justin
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
201 Units Available
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
14705 Lost Wagon Street
14705 Lost Wagon St, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2811 sqft
A gem of a rental find! Brand new, beautiful, and never been lived in! Will be just finished when you move in! How wonderful to be able to lease a brand new home! You must have good credit to qualify for this lease! TEMPORARY PHOTOS ARE OF A

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
15300 Sam Reynolds Road
15300 Sam Reynolds Rd, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2670 sqft
1 story home sitting on a gated acre lot with custom upgrades thoughout. 4th bedrom could be a media or gameroom. It is wired for SSound or can be used as a MIL suite. Rock fireplace with gas logs, wood floors, vaulted ceilings with wood beams.
Results within 10 miles of Justin
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
18 Units Available
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Keller High School. Also close to numerous walking trails and parks. Each residence is equipped with kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Residents' amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
17 Units Available
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,313
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary interiors with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, blocks from downtown Keller, TX. Near schools, parks with easy access to Highway 377 and North Fairway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
85 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
14 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:20 PM
$
77 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
41 Units Available
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
Our apartment features include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, full sized washer and dryer connections, and more! We offer a state-of-the-art fitness
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1208 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
73 Units Available
Villages of Woodland Springs
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1386 sqft
At Westhouse Apartment Flats, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Villages of Woodland Springs
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1273 sqft
Our beautiful community here at Mansions at Timberland Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments for you to call home! In addition to the distinct architectural design and custom finishes, every apartment includes unique living

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
12408 Sunland Avenue
12408 Sunland Avenue, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1557 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home in a country neighborhood. Northwest ISD schools. Fenced yard, Ceiling fans, Pet friendly laminate flooring. Included Neighborhood swimming pool access. Park nearby. Easy access to SH114 and SH287

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
12645 Forest Lawn Road
12645 Forest Lawn Rd, Wise County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1598 sqft
A welcoming 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. This single story home features an open split bedroom layout. The master bathroom features a garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
247 Saratoga Drive
247 Saratoga Dr, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1765 sqft
Move in READY! Beautiful well kept 4 bedroom 2 full bath with a nice backyard and 2 car garage. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Stainless steel refrigerator. Wood laminate through out the entry, living room, kitchen, dining and master bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Justin, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Justin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Justin 3 Bedroom ApartmentsJustin Apartments with Balconies
Justin Apartments with GaragesJustin Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Justin Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TX
Carrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TX
Melissa, TXAledo, TXAnna, TXBridgeport, TXBowie, TXVan Alstyne, TXGainesville, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District