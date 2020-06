Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Immediate move in located in Northwest ISD. Fresh new paint and flooring ready for its new tenants. This open layout has a very spacious living room, master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, and a nice deck in the backyard for those family bbqs and entertaining. Located in downtown Justin. Close to the Alliance area businesses, shopping, and entertainment. Call today to schedule a showing.