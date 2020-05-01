All apartments in Justin
260 Hilltop Drive

260 Hilltop Dr · No Longer Available
260 Hilltop Dr, Justin, TX 76247

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
playground
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Immaculate 4 bedroom single story built in 2017. Open concept with plenty of natural light. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, undermount sink, stainless appliances and walk in pantry. Oversized master has sitting area, garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks with spacious closet and private access to backyard. Utility off kitchen with room for 2nd fridge or lockers. No carpet in living areas. Split bedrooms. Guest room would make a great office. Walk to park & playground. Pets case by case with deposit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 260 Hilltop Drive have any available units?
260 Hilltop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Justin, TX.
What amenities does 260 Hilltop Drive have?
Some of 260 Hilltop Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Hilltop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
260 Hilltop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Hilltop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Hilltop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 260 Hilltop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 260 Hilltop Drive offers parking.
Does 260 Hilltop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Hilltop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Hilltop Drive have a pool?
No, 260 Hilltop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 260 Hilltop Drive have accessible units?
No, 260 Hilltop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Hilltop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Hilltop Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Hilltop Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Hilltop Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

