118 Reatta Drive

Amenities
SPECTACULAR HOME in a quiet neighborhood that sits on a PRIVATE CORNER LOT. Across the street from the COMMUNITY POOL, COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND, PARK & LAKE! Spacious 3,364sf offers 5 BEDROOMS & 3.5 BATHS. Down- master suite w walk-in closet, soaring ceilings in family room, galley kitchen offers ample countertop-cabinet space, breakfast area w space for a table & stools for the breakfast bar, formal dining room. Up- large multipurpose room, 2 bedrooms & full baths on each side. Beautiful backyard with a storage shed. Easy commute to Denton, Ft Worth, Dallas & surrounding areas. Sought after Northwest ISD. Restaurants, shopping and entertainment close by. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Fresh interior paint