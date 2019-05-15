All apartments in Justin
118 Reatta Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:08 AM

118 Reatta Drive

118 Reatta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

118 Reatta Drive, Justin, TX 76247

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
SPECTACULAR HOME in a quiet neighborhood that sits on a PRIVATE CORNER LOT. Across the street from the COMMUNITY POOL, COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND, PARK & LAKE! Spacious 3,364sf offers 5 BEDROOMS & 3.5 BATHS. Down- master suite w walk-in closet, soaring ceilings in family room, galley kitchen offers ample countertop-cabinet space, breakfast area w space for a table & stools for the breakfast bar, formal dining room. Up- large multipurpose room, 2 bedrooms & full baths on each side. Beautiful backyard with a storage shed. Easy commute to Denton, Ft Worth, Dallas & surrounding areas. Sought after Northwest ISD. Restaurants, shopping and entertainment close by. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Fresh interior paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

