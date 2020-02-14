112 Thousand Oaks Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great rental property on an acre in Joshua ISD. Formal dining area upon. Huge living area with great windows for natural lighting. Beautiful kitchen with a lot of cabinet and counter space. Refrigerator included plus a huge pantry. Breakfast area overlooks the treed backyard. 4 spacious bedrooms all with great closet space. Both bathrooms has been recently updated. Full 2 car garage. Move in ready.