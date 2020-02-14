All apartments in Joshua
112 Thousand Oaks Lane
112 Thousand Oaks Lane

112 Thousand Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 Thousand Oaks Drive, Joshua, TX 76058

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental property on an acre in Joshua ISD. Formal dining area upon. Huge living area with great windows for natural lighting. Beautiful kitchen with a lot of cabinet and counter space. Refrigerator included plus a huge pantry. Breakfast area overlooks the treed backyard. 4 spacious bedrooms all with great closet space. Both bathrooms has been recently updated. Full 2 car garage. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Thousand Oaks Lane have any available units?
112 Thousand Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joshua, TX.
What amenities does 112 Thousand Oaks Lane have?
Some of 112 Thousand Oaks Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Thousand Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
112 Thousand Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Thousand Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 112 Thousand Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joshua.
Does 112 Thousand Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 112 Thousand Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 112 Thousand Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Thousand Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Thousand Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 112 Thousand Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 112 Thousand Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 112 Thousand Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Thousand Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Thousand Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Thousand Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Thousand Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

