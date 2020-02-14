112 Thousand Oaks Lane

Great rental property on an acre in Joshua ISD. Formal dining area upon. Huge living area with great windows for natural lighting. Beautiful kitchen with a lot of cabinet and counter space. Refrigerator included plus a huge pantry. Breakfast area overlooks the treed backyard. 4 spacious bedrooms all with great closet space. Both bathrooms has been recently updated. Full 2 car garage. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
