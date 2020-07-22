All apartments in Johnson County
480 Wildwood Lane
480 Wildwood Lane

480 Wildwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

480 Wildwood Lane, Johnson County, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this gorgeous, ranch style home on a rare half acre lot for rent! You are immediately welcomed to the home by the picturesque trees and the ornate brickwork along the entryway. Walking in, the house greets you with two open concept living areas that are flooded with natural light. The kitchen features granite, all new stainless appliances, separate pantry room, and a breakfast nook. Enjoy the large, landscaped backyard on the covered porch. The property has a side entry 2 car garage and a 600 sqft storage shed with electric. This home sits on a quiet, dead end street minutes from both Burleson and Joshua. This house is regularly sanitized in response to Covid19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Wildwood Lane have any available units?
480 Wildwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnson County, TX.
What amenities does 480 Wildwood Lane have?
Some of 480 Wildwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Wildwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
480 Wildwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Wildwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 480 Wildwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnson County.
Does 480 Wildwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 480 Wildwood Lane offers parking.
Does 480 Wildwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Wildwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Wildwood Lane have a pool?
No, 480 Wildwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 480 Wildwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 480 Wildwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Wildwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Wildwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Wildwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 Wildwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
