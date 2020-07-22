480 Wildwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this gorgeous, ranch style home on a rare half acre lot for rent! You are immediately welcomed to the home by the picturesque trees and the ornate brickwork along the entryway. Walking in, the house greets you with two open concept living areas that are flooded with natural light. The kitchen features granite, all new stainless appliances, separate pantry room, and a breakfast nook. Enjoy the large, landscaped backyard on the covered porch. The property has a side entry 2 car garage and a 600 sqft storage shed with electric. This home sits on a quiet, dead end street minutes from both Burleson and Joshua. This house is regularly sanitized in response to Covid19.