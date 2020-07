Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely well maintained home in the city of Jersey Village. Excellent floor plan with lots of storage. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Huge Backyard! Home has new exterior paint, new recessed lighting, new countertops in bathrooms. New Carpet will be installed before new tenant moves in. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and Lawn Service included. House has not flooded. Schedule your showing today!Available for occupancy on June 15th.