Highline Urban Lofts.

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 for 1 bedroom; $400 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Pest control: $5/month; Valet Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet.
fee: $250 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds restricted but not limited to Pit Bull, Rottweiler, German Sheppard, Staffordshire Terrier, Mastiff, Dalmatian, Husky, Malamute, Akita, Chow, Doberman, Great Dane, St Bernard, and Wolf-Hybrid. No Reptiles or Rodents.
Parking Details: Off-site garage parking,.