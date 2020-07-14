All apartments in Jersey Village
Home
/
Jersey Village, TX
/
Highline Urban Lofts
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

Highline Urban Lofts

25222 Northwest Frwy · (832) 981-5535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25222 Northwest Frwy, Jersey Village, TX 77429

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 221 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 231 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 373 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 384 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Unit 295 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highline Urban Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
trash valet
Isn’t it time we all indulge in some good green living? Maybe you need a major change of pace without a major change of place? If you are ready to live more and commute less, Highline Urban Lofts is the solution. A fashionably hip, eco-friendly apartment community dedicated to green thinking and vibrant style, Highline Urban Living introduces an edginess to suburban apartment living, offering one and two bedroom homes in Cypress, Texas.

This residential-over-retail mid-rise property adjacent Metro’s Cypress Station is shaking up life in the suburbs with built-in shopping and the ultra convenience of commuting from your doorstep. Visit us today for your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 for 1 bedroom; $400 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Pest control: $5/month; Valet Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet.
fee: $250 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds restricted but not limited to Pit Bull, Rottweiler, German Sheppard, Staffordshire Terrier, Mastiff, Dalmatian, Husky, Malamute, Akita, Chow, Doberman, Great Dane, St Bernard, and Wolf-Hybrid. No Reptiles or Rodents.
Parking Details: Off-site garage parking,.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Highline Urban Lofts have any available units?
Highline Urban Lofts has 20 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Highline Urban Lofts have?
Some of Highline Urban Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highline Urban Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Highline Urban Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highline Urban Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Highline Urban Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Highline Urban Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Highline Urban Lofts offers parking.
Does Highline Urban Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highline Urban Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highline Urban Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Highline Urban Lofts has a pool.
Does Highline Urban Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Highline Urban Lofts has accessible units.
Does Highline Urban Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highline Urban Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Highline Urban Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Highline Urban Lofts has units with air conditioning.

