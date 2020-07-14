Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill package receiving volleyball court yoga cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments game room green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table shuffle board trash valet

Isn’t it time we all indulge in some good green living? Maybe you need a major change of pace without a major change of place? If you are ready to live more and commute less, Highline Urban Lofts is the solution. A fashionably hip, eco-friendly apartment community dedicated to green thinking and vibrant style, Highline Urban Living introduces an edginess to suburban apartment living, offering one and two bedroom homes in Cypress, Texas.



This residential-over-retail mid-rise property adjacent Metro’s Cypress Station is shaking up life in the suburbs with built-in shopping and the ultra convenience of commuting from your doorstep. Visit us today for your personal tour!